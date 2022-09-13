We want to welcome all of those who will be coming, or are already here, to our great community and hope that you will enjoy what is truly a momentous, professional event.
The Round-Up is woven deep into the fabric of our local community and we take great pride in it, but it would not be the world-class event that it is without hundreds of volunteers and dozens of organizations that make the event a success every year.
It easy to overlook the countless number of people who are involved behind the scenes who make the Round-Up function in a smooth manner.
The Round-Up is one of those signature national and regional events that creates a tremendous amount of fun for those who attend, and it also provides the city and the county with a major economic shot in the arm.
The Round-Up also is significant in the way it presents a positive view of the cowboy and Indigenous cultures of our region.
While the event is, at its essence, a rodeo, it also is a place and time to remember and celebrate the massive contributions the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have bestowed upon our area.
In a real way the Round-Up creates a platform where the very best of two cultures can be recognized and celebrated. That’s good news for everyone.
For those coming to the Round-Up for the first time there are a plethora of events every single day to enjoy. Then, of course, there is the rodeo which showcases some of the best talent in the nation. Overall, the week-long event offers something for everyone.
We hope those who are visiting for the first also get the chance to wander into downtown Pendleton and visit our variety of stores. Our town is a great place to live, and we hope we are able to show everyone who is on their first trip here what Pendleton and Eastern Oregon has to offer.
This week is an exciting time, and we are looking forward to it and we hope that everyone who visits this year enjoys what this premier event has to offer.
Our region is enhanced by the presence of the Round-Up. It is a great event with world class rodeo competition that simply can’t be found anywhere else in the nation.
We hope everyone enjoys this week. We sure plan to.
