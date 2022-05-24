The racist shooting massacre at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket two weeks ago seems far away and with little relevance to the rural heartland of Eastern Oregon, but its significance and impact is vast and should stand as a signpost for all Americans regarding a cancer that continues to metastasize.
The cancer is a violent, militant ethos that runs hard and deep within certain sections of this nation. It is not a new disease — violent racist aspects of our history are common — but its current form, exemplified by the Buffalo massacre, is by far the most serious in recent memory.
The avowed white supremacist killed 10 black people and workers at the supermarket and left behind not only a blanket of terror but questions that require deep contemplation by all Americans. Whether one lives in Alabama or Pennsylvania or Eastern Oregon, the slaughter perpetrated on the victims of the massacre should stimulate reflective pause regarding an array of subjects, including how such acts of violence are spawned and what they say about our nation to the rest of the world.
Americans by history and nature are often an unreflective bunch in perceptions of our democracy by other nations. That must change. We stand as the greatest world power and proclaim our form of democracy — where justice for all and equal representation are hallmarks — as a bright beacon for the rest of the world.
Yet, we consistently fail to live up to our own high-minded expectations. So, we must do better.
Too many men and women have laid their lives down on foreign shores for our citizens to tolerate lowering our standards. Every American, regardless of their color or their place of origin, should be able to enjoy the rights of being an American. Being gunned down while shopping for dinner doesn’t fit that scenario.
It is not appropriate to place blame on others or to view the question as one for one part of the country or another and yet not an enigma for us to deliberate.
No, it is for all Americans, our obligation really, to work to ensure such acts of violence vanish and the merchants of hate and the brokers of national dissension are vanquished. If we do nothing we are tempting dishonor as well as more acts of violence.
