The holiday season is here, and the time to volunteer to help those in the community who may be less fortunate or hit hard times is now.
There already have been significant volunteer events this holiday season. The recent Community Fellowship Dinner at Hermiston High School is a good case in point and the Salvation Army continues its renowned mission of helping across the region.
Yet, there will be a greater need, not just through the holiday season but the rest of the year. While helping the community usually takes centerstage during the holidays — as it should — as soon as Jan. 1 rolls around the emphasis seems to evaporate.
We need to change that.
Those who need help do not suddenly no longer need assistance when the clock strikes 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1. The need continues. Food banks still need supplies and help. Homeless centers still need volunteers in March and July and September.
That means all of us in the community can pick just about any time of year to help.
Volunteering to help a local food bank or deciding to donate money, clothes or food is more than just a nice thing to do. It is a concrete statement a person makes to help.
We need move volunteers, not less. We need more people to step up and help across the region. We pride ourselves as a people who pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and often we are successful. Yet there are so many who are not as fortunate, who by circumstances or decisions, find themselves in a situation where they must depend on others for the very existence.
We can forget, after the holidays, the need that will exist at food banks or homeless shelters, but it will persist whether we recognize it or not.
This holiday season we hope everyone remembers there is a need for volunteers, but we also want residents to remember the urgency for help from the community continues throughout the year.
Giving back to one’s community, donating time or money or clothes or food is a way to help, but the effort is also one that, in the end, helps build a stronger, more resilient town. We, are indeed, a culture that believes in self-reliance, but sometimes there are those who need just a little more help. Let’s make sure this year we are there to provide that help.
