The decision was somewhat of a muted one, but the move by the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners last week to unite its COVID-19 response with Morrow County was a good one.
In retrospect, the decision was an obvious one. The two counties are intricately linked and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to gain ground locally, it was a wise judgment by elected leaders.
Going forward, the two counties will coordinate policies and resources regarding the pandemic, and that should be a piece of good news for area voters.
The bad news, though, continues unabated. More cases of COVID-19 are reported every day, and across the state hospitals are nearly out of capacity for patients who suffer serious complications from the infection.
The unfortunate aspect to the entire COVID-19 response is how it has become politicized on a truly epic scale.
Fueled by conspiracy theorists and blatantly false information on social media, many voters are unsure — or opposed — to vaccinations. No one can be, or should be, forced to be vaccinated. It should remain a personal choice or a decision reached between a patient and their health care provider.
Yet, when information is so distorted that it resembles fiction, it isn’t difficult to see why so many are wary of the vaccine.
The controversy, though, over the vaccine isn’t a new phenomenon. It is a product of our times. All one must do is look to the last two presidential elections to see how information was manipulated — by both major political parties — and crafted to tell a specific narrative. That kind of work on information isn’t news or “spinning” a subject. It’s propaganda.
The COVID-19 pandemic is burning like a wildfire across Umatilla County and misinformation isn’t productive. In fact, it’s downright dangerous.
Once Americans trusted their medical personnel, they trusted the scientists and listened carefully to the information available on a specific issue. Then they acted.
We’ve reached the point now, though, where those who are subject matter experts on the COVID-19 virus are just another special interest group.
It shouldn’t be that way.
The final decision to be vaccinated is a personal one. But it is sad that one must spend hours searching for information to be able to decide whether it is the best choice.
But that is where we are. We urge anyone who has doubt about COVID-19 vaccines to spend some time searching for correct, and reasonable, information. Not by clicking on the newest social media crackpot, but by carefully researching the science behind vaccines and what the nation’s leading medical personnel report.
