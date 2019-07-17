The Pendleton Development Commission made the right decision last week when it directed its advisory committee to go back to the drawing board on a series of proposals to address city blight. The issue in question is the committee’s housing loan proposal in which a homeowner inside the urban renewal district could acquire a no-interest loan up to $16,000 fix the outside of a structure determined to be a blighted house.
For a homeowner, the key to the loan would be the fact the city will forgive 20% of the loan each year the owner passes an annual inspection until the loan is paid up. Rental home owners are also eligible for the program, though they can only qualify to have up to 50% of their loan forgiven.
Charles Denight, the associate director of the commission, said if the commission issued 30 such loans, the urban renewal district will shell out $353,850 to the loan program over two years.
Downtown blight came into sharp focus when a study revealed 25 residential properties in the downtown area showed symptoms of blight, such as fading paint and little yard maintenance.
At a glance the loan program idea to encourage homeowners to provide upkeep on their property has some merit. Handing out cash to get people to do things they have already demonstrated they don’t want to do may work. Money, after all, talks.
Yet the loan program isn’t guaranteed to be effective. Some homeowners may not exhibit what President Abraham Lincoln called “the better angels of our nature” and, instead of using the loan to fix their home, could take the money and run.
The loan program, in short, can’t fix human nature. Pendleton Mayor John Turner suggested the city go beyond the loan program and buy blighted houses and then link up with local people who specialize in restoring and “flipping” houses and then selling them. Turner’s idea also has merit, but only because it is a clear example of an elected leader thinking outside the box. Entering a program with private individuals — with taxpayer money — who flip houses isn’t a wise, long-term solution. In the end, it could create more problems than it solves.
Blight isn’t just a Pendleton problem. For reasons that are varied — and to some extent, unclear — city blight impacts cities across the region. We all want our town to look good and be a place where visitors can remember as beautiful and welcoming. Walking down a street of homes with weeds for yards and shuttered, unattractive buildings doesn’t make good memories.
That means our elected leaders need to do more to address this issue, and the development commission’s focus on the issue is encouraging. Area lawmakers could just as easily ignore the blight issue and place their attention elsewhere. That they are trying to find a solution should be good news for voters.
The loan program has some promise but, as explained last week, isn’t ready for prime time. We all want to eradicate blight but if any taxpayer funds are going to be used for such efforts then our elected leaders must tread very carefully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.