The area community will secure an opportunity to give input to leaders of Blue Mountain Community College early next month and anyone who can should take advantage.
The college will hold public sessions May 2, May 8 and May 9 in the area. Each session will be 90 minutes — from 5:30-7 p.m. — and will showcase a facilitator to help steer the conversations.
Anytime a public organization sets out to gather input from the community it is an excellent idea.
The college, as its president Mark Browning said in a recent article in this newspaper, is “poised to move into the future with new efforts to align programs, outcomes and services to further enrich the lives of our students and the communities we serve.”
Browning’s stated goal is a good one. While BMCC has been a local fixture in Pendleton for decades, it has always held a tremendous amount of potential for area residents.
The college has uniquely positioned itself to be a key pillar in the larger, Eastern Oregon higher education blueprint.
Yet no organization or institution can go very long without the ability to not only look inward at itself but to also seek suggestions and comments from its patrons. Area residents have a stake in the college in terms of providing taxpayer dollars for it to function. Those taxpayers should be able to give input on the future of the institution.
To some extent the college’s move to hold public meetings is a bold one simply because input is almost always never all positive. There will surely be some negative feedback along with the positive input. That's good though. No leader can hope to make good decisions based solely on positive feedback. Both sides of a coin, so to speak, must be looked at and reviewed for a leader to be able to stay alert and well informed.
College officials need information, feedback, to be able to possess the knowledge they need to handle problems and challenges of a complex nature.
While the college is doing its part, area residents should do theirs. That means attending the meetings and furnishing officials with measured, calm input.
Working together, the community and the college can find a path of success for the future. Blue Mountain Community College is a key part of the region's educational structure and we must safeguard it.
