We officially learned what many had suspected and privately feared would happen — no Pendleton Round-Up or Happy Canyon this year.
It’s clearly a disappointment to everyone involved and has negative economic implications for the region. It also just hurts our pride and morale. But in the end, the leaders of Round-Up and Happy Canyon reached the only reasonable decision they could have given the current pandemic that is still sweeping our state and nation.
Out of safety concerns for participants, employees, volunteers, spectators and the community at large, the events have been canceled for only the third time in history.
As near as we can tell, every effort was made to try and avoid this outcome, but circumstances stacked up against it. Beginning in March, members of each board began meeting regularly with local and state officials to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 and ways that the events could still be safely held. A comprehensive plan was even submitted to the governor’s office. But over time it became all too clear to everyone that in spite of the best-laid plans, the necessary health and safety restrictions would make it impossible to hold the full, traditional events that everyone has come to know and love.
Round-Up and “social distancing” just don’t go together. It’s difficult to even envision a performance in an empty or partially filled stadium. It might still be a rodeo, but it sure wouldn’t be Round-Up.
This was to be the 110th anniversary of Round-Up and the 104th year of the Happy Canyon Indian Pageant & Wild West Show. The last cancellations took place during World War II.
Although the arenas may be dark, the boards and staffs of each organization will not just be sitting on their hands or crying into their Pendleton Whisky in the Let ‘er Buck Room.
At the same time this disappointing news was delivered, the organizations also announced an ambitious and worthy initiative to benefit the many community organizations and businesses that typically depend on the second full week of September to raise money for important charitable causes and pay the bills.
The LET ‘ER BUCK CARES fund has been established to help fund the missions of a variety of local community initiatives from scholarships to feeding school children. For many local clubs and civic organizations, Round-Up is a major fundraising opportunity each year. All of the money raised through the fund this year will help support these various causes by providing grants directly to these worthy organizations.
In the meantime, leaders say they will take care of all customers who had already purchased tickets for this year’s canceled events. They have the option of holding on to their seats for next year, getting a full refund, or donating to the LET ‘ER BUCK CARES fund.
In the end, as much as we all share in the disappointment, we believe the boards made the right decision and we fully support this fundraising initiative.
