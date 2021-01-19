In retrospect, the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic was lackluster at best and nothing illustrates that better than the recent confusion — and apparent lack of planning — over the distribution of the vaccine.
Surely we can do better.
Readers may recall that late last week the state backed off on its earlier pledge to fast-track vaccinations by allowing teachers and Oregonians older than 65 to receive the vaccine later this month. Now, because of an apparent lack of vaccine supplies, teachers and educators can start to receive the vaccine Jan. 25. People older than 80 can start to get vaccinated Feb. 8.
Gov. Kate Brown blamed the Trump administration. She announced on Friday, Jan. 15, that there will be no upsurge in vaccine shipments because there is no national reserve.
Brown said she would demand answers from the Trump administration and that she was “shocked and appalled” the federal government can’t deliver on its promises regarding the vaccine.
We can sympathize with the governor. The sentiments of shock and confusion and frustration have become, by now, familiar earmarks of the pandemic. The sad fact, though, is it never had to be this way.
We are a great nation able to manufacture state-of-the-art weapons and cutting-edge vehicles. We could, if we wanted, nearly feed the world with our strong agriculture industry. Yet, we couldn’t manage to overcome a virus that should never have been a surprise.
That’s because since the 1990s medical experts, journalists and other experts warned that a major pandemic — mostly likely the flu — would descend on the world soon. Reams of reports and a steady diets of nonfiction books carefully painted the danger looming on the horizon.
Nobody listened.
When the pandemic did arrive on our shores, the federal government’s response was stagnated by politics and incompetency and a misguided approach. The federal government took a 19th century view of the crisis and turned over the day-to-day battle against the virus to the states.
Brown is right to be frustrated. The rest of us should be too. The only way to fight our way out of this pandemic is through vaccinations. Without a vaccine, the pandemic rolls on.
President-elect Joe Biden has proclaimed he will release more vaccine and faster than the Trump administration, and we hope that is true.
Because fighting a major pandemic, with essentially one arm tied behind the back, hasn’t worked and won’t work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.