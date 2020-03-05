Gov. Kate Brown did the right thing earlier this week when she asked for more help from federal authorities to help battle the emerging COVID-19 crisis.
In a letter sent to Vice President Mike Pence — who is spearheading the federal response to the outbreak — Brown listed concerns the state may face in terms of a shortage of equipment to fight the virus and the fate of rural hospitals that could encounter staff shortages.
Brown wrote the state doesn’t carry an adequate supply of proactive equipment — such as respirators, gowns and gloves — for health care providers. Brown asked that more protective equipment be released from the national stockpile.
The most sobering piece of information, though, was Brown’s estimation tackling the outbreak in Oregon may need anywhere from $7 million to $10 million per month to fight the fallout from the virus.
Brown is no stranger to criticism. She is, in many parts of the eastern region of our great state, deeply unpopular politically. Her political views don’t typically match the predominate outlook of most Eastern Oregonians. That said, Brown deserves a great deal of credit for her actions so far on this emerging health threat.
She already stood up a task force to address COVID-19 and her letter to the vice president shows that she still has her eyes on the ball in terms of protecting her state. That might seem like an obvious choice for the leader of our state, but there are myriad political issues she could just as easily focus on, including the controversial climate change legislation that is stalled because of a walkout by Republican lawmakers.
The governor, though, seems to be focused on responding to the COVID-19 crisis in a proactive manner. Instead of allowing the usual political distractions occupy her time, she is addressing a new threat that could potential impact all Oregonians.
The Legislature should follow suit. That is going to be a tall order, as Republican senators are absent from Salem in protest over the proposed climate change bill.
That may be the right political move for the GOP right now, but if the COVID-19 crisis continues to spiral, then there will come a time when political grandstanding and wide-sweeping proclamations need to cease.
Politics is one thing, protecting our state is another.
Brown doesn’t get a lot of credit east of the Cascades, but on the COVID-19 response she is doing the right thing. We expect our top political leader to be vigilant and ready to address serious situations, such as the COVID-19 crisis.
Brown is leading the way and that should be, and is, good news for voters.
