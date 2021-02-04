Gov. Kate Brown made the right decision last week when she backpedaled on a decision by the state’s health authority to screen some data regarding COVID-19 deaths.
Readers may recall that Oregon Health Authority recently decided it would stop furnishing certain data — such as a person’s age, county, location of death and when they tested positive for COVID-19.
OHA had been reporting such details since the beginning of the pandemic and why, suddenly, it decided to switch course remains a bit unclear. Either way, though, the decision was a bad one.
There are already too many conspiracy theories that swirl around the COVID-19 epidemic. More, it appears, are manufactured each day. So, when a state agency decides to be less transparent — as it appears OHA tried to do — the potential harm to the legitimacy of government is significant.
Now, more than ever, voters in Oregon need more, not less information about COVID-19, including the number of people who die from the virus.
The governor, initially, defended the decision by the OHA to switch its procedure. To her credit, she changed her mind. However, the entire episode could have been easily avoided. That it wasn’t is troubling.
The state has done better than most in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, but its efforts regarding transparency still need to be improved.
The state will rightly point to the pages of data on the OHA website, updated weekly, that shows the progress of the virus in the state. Those pages of data are valuable, but often can create reader overload. And if you are not a statistician or a trained medical professional, it can be confusing.
The state needs to come up with a simple procedure to measure the progress of the virus on a daily and weekly basis. It needs to reconfigure its processes to ensure that each county in the state knows daily what the overall infection rate is and distribute it in a simple, easy-to-read manner.
Simple is better. Individual county health departments need to have the choice to calculate their positivity rate inside their borders and release them daily.
Many people — especially in rural areas — are not going to spend the half hour or hour necessary to wade through the OHA’s trough of data on its website. They need something short, definitive, and as precise as possible.
Brown did the right thing by reversing her decision. Playing games with data in the middle of a pandemic is foolish and hurts the public’s trust in its government.
