A new campaign to raise awareness about HIV testing in Eastern Oregon recently kicked off and the effort is a good, long overdue step toward region-wide healthy outcomes.
The effort, spearheaded by the Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living and the state END HIV campaign, will utilize advertising across the region from April through July with a specific focus on Pendleton, Hermiston, La Grande and Ontario.
The campaign arrives at a time when officials recorded an uptick in HIV-positive cases in rural Oregon.
There is no widespread epidemic of the disease but raising awareness about a malady that was once seen as a death sentence is a good move.
Advances in science and medical procedures make HIV — the virus that triggers AIDS — a manageable illness over the long-term. However, early detection is a key for people who are infected.
The broader aspects of the campaign are clear. Rural, secluded regions often do not receive the kind of medical attention — in terms of dollars and focus — they deserve. A campaign to not only raise awareness but to also help those who may have been exposed to the disease is a sound idea and, frankly, long overdue.
Medical authorities recommend everyone be tested for HIV at least once in their lives. Area health departments offer confidential testing and screening for the infection.
Because HIV often does not manifest itself for years — in some cases decades — the focus on testing is the right one.
Testing can give everyone a sense of relief and, in a real way, goes a long way toward ensuring the community as a whole remains safe and aware.
When HIV first appeared on the national scene more than three decades ago it was a scary, deadly illness. Its lethality is still obvious but through programs such as this one, early detection can lead to a longer-term healthier outcome for many. Our rural region faces any number of challenges but programs such as this one help enhance the overall health of our towns and region.
