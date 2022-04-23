It is not often that a small town in a secluded area can trace its lineage to a major historical event, but the link between Pendleton and the Doolittle Raiders remains as vibrant now as when the young American pilots trained at the airfield eight decades ago.
The ceremony earlier this week at that marked the 80th anniversary of the famous raid on Japan during World War II is both a fitting tribute and a reminder of not only the cost of freedom but also the dedication of young Americans who faced terrible odds.
The story of the raid is now nearly front-loaded into the American historical data bank. In April 1942, 16 B-25 Mitchell medium bombers flew off the USS Hornet aircraft carrier and bombed selected targets in Japan.
The raid was the first strike back at the then-enemy that launched the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, and while it triggered little damage, its propaganda significance was incredible.
The pilots and crews of those bombers trained for a time at the Pendleton airfield. Most of the crews crash landed in China after the raid.
The ceremony earlier this week was more than just a poignant reminder of a historical event. The tale of the Doolittle Raiders is one of determination and bravery during one of the darkest moments of World War II.
Keynote speaker, retired Army Maj. Gen. Fred Rees, of Helix, made a number of excellent points and his crucial role in the construction of a second Oregon Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility in Pendleton in 1996 is a reminder that the tentacles of the Doolittle Raid run straight through from 1942 to the present day.
The themes of the raid remain vibrant. A group of young Americans stacked up against the odds managed to pull off a tactical victory that shifted public opinion away from the debacle at Pearl Harbor to the dim light of victory that lingered on the horizon.
The best way to honor the members of this great group of young men is through ceremonies such as the one earlier this week and to reflect on the solemn sacrifice those pilots and crews made during what seemed like the darkest days of World War II.
We won’t forget them. Nor their commitment to democracy.
