Just as we called into question the words of Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Board of Director President Velda Arnaud’s last week, we want to commend her for reacting in a positive manner and issuing an apology.
Readers may recall Arnaud, in her monthly column in the chamber’s newsletter, criticized the use of gender-neutral personal pronouns, specifically stating she wouldn’t use the word “they” in reference to individuals. She also said she would not use nonpersonal pronouns.
Queer, gender nonconforming and nonbinary people sometimes use the pronouns “they” and “them” when they do not identify as either male or female.
In a later interview with the East Oregonian, Arnaud said she did not know why people used gender-neutral pronouns until after her column was published. People then, she said, began to reach out to her to ask her to clarify her position on the issue.
Arnaud said once community members began to call and email the chamber, she returned the emails and calls to apologize.
Arnaud did exactly the right thing. She later commented in a story in this paper that the letter, in hindsight, was a mistake.
That show clearly that Arnaud was ready to take responsibly for what clearly, at best, was a poor use of judgement.
Arnaud had several courses of action open to her after the column, including battening down the hatches and creating an even larger problem by fighting about the sentiments in her missive.
That she did not shows Arnaud understood her column was in bad taste, her words potentially hurtful to those who are gender nonconforming. In many ways her stance — to quickly apologize and recognize her mistake — was a breath of fresh air. Now, the nation is used to officials making dumb comments that are charged with negative connotations and then fighting all comers to prove their point, even when their stance is clearly lopsided and wrong.
No one likes to make a mistake. No one likes to make a mistake and then get called on it in a public forum. However, when officials make a miscue — at least inside a democracy — they must be called on it.
Arnaud’s column can be chalked up to simply bad judgment. That’s not a crime, nor, that unusual. We all, at times, have exhibited bad judgment.
Arnaud did the right thing by issuing apologies and speaking to the East Oregonian to clarify her actions.
That took a lot of courage, but it was the proper way to diffuse an unpleasant situation.
