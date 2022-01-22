Pendleton Chamber of Commerce President Velda Arnaud is as entitled to her own opinion as any individual, but some of her statements in a recent letter to chamber members should give area residents pause.
Arnaud wrote she was not going to use certain pronouns — such as “they” — because she had “worked too hard to learn English grammar to just willy-nilly make changes.”
She also stated using “it” as a pronoun for a person “is not something that I am going to do.”
“It simply feels wrong to call someone an ‘it’ as though that person is some type of thing.”
Arnaud clearly has a First Amendment right to express her personal views. However, these views are out of step with the mission of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, which aims to create a welcoming environment and promote business and tourism.
Is the chamber of commerce as an organization — and the community of Pendleton at large – comfortable with someone at the helm whose words clearly exclude representation of nonbinary and transgender people who wish to be referred to as “they” rather than “he” or “she?”
We believe it is wrong to deny an individual the freedom to choose their own gender identity and preferred pronouns. Refusing to use a person’s preferred pronouns can be seen as denying their human essence and experience.
Nonbinary pronouns have been on the rise for years. In 2015, the American Dialect Society designated singular “they” as the “Word of the Year.”
For many, pronouns are more than just words. They are clear depictions of how some view the world and how they view themselves inside of it. Roberta Lavadour, executive director of the Pendleton Center for the Arts, sent a message Sunday, Jan. 16, to the center’s email list on the very issue of how we use pronouns to refer to people.
“Gender identity is sometimes static and may have been clear to someone since their first consciousness,” Lavadour wrote. “Gender identity is sometimes fluid, and our own preconceived notions of someone else’s gender identity can be totally off base. By offering up how we’d best like to be referred to and welcoming that information from others, we make people feel valued. We make them feel seen.”
Arnaud’s missive may have been tongue-in-cheek, but the subject she touched on — a refusal to use nonbinary pronouns — is troubling because Arnaud, as chamber president, is in the vanguard of our little piece of Oregon. Arnaud’s role as the head of the board of directors of the chamber of commerce is important. She is an ambassador for our town, our county and our region.
The respectful use of an individual’s preferred pronouns is important to many in our city, county, state and nation. If we do not try to accept individuals and communities within our own nation, how can we prosper?
Arnaud can state her own opinion anytime, anywhere. Yet when an individual is writing on behalf of an official organization, the risk is that personal views will be seen as the sentiments of that organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.