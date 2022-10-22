For a while now and at times on this page and in this space, we’ve spotlighted why residents need to vote and now, with ballots sent out Wednesday, Oct. 19, the decision time is here.
All elections are important, but this year’s governor’s competition carries particular emphasis because of how close the two top candidates — Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan — are in terms of polling.
Kotek, of course, is a Democrat while Drazan is the lead candidate for the Republicans. Longtime former lawmaker Betsy Johnson is in the mix as unaffiliated. The best thing about this year’s election is voters face a set of real choices. Whichever way one votes, the fact is the 2022 governor election gives voters an opportunity to pick from a field of people whose views are clear but divergent.
The race is a close one, and that is why no matter which side of the fence a voter happens to stand on it is vital to vote.
Oregon boasts one of the easiest voting processes in the nation. The ability to be able to sit in one’s house and carefully go through the candidates before making a choice isn’t typical in every state. In short, there is no excuse to not cast a ballot.
Elections provide voters in a democracy with ability to make a real choice regarding how and who they want to govern. Regardless of the political rhetoric that spills from individual campaigns every elections season, the ability to be able to help navigate the political future of the state is extraordinary and should not be dismissed.
A key for all voters, though, is the determination to be as value free as possible when pondering which candidate to vote for. Many people will simply fall back on their political roots — either choosing a Republican of a Democrat or someone unaffiliated because that is how they have historically voted.
There is nothing wrong with that, but we urge all voters to look at the issues, research the candidates and decide only after vetting each with a skeptical eye.
Candidates make lots of promises — that is part of our democracy — but we must, as voters, have confidence they wi9ll deliver before casting a ballot.
In the end, the crucial point is opening the ballot and making a choice. So, when the ballot arrives in the mail, don’t discard it. Open it and make a choice. It’s what democracy is all about.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.