Successful police work has always hinged on the involvement of the community, and that is why the recent effort by members of the Milton-Freewater community to create a citizens patrol is such a good idea, and one that the city should welcome.
An outside observer could believe police are not doing their jobs, justifying the effort. That unfounded assertion needs to be discarded once and for all. Truth is the Milton-Freewater Police Department — like all area law enforcement agencies — is doing the absolute best it can with the resources it has. Already down one full-time officer, the department is working on burglaries and thefts and a homicide investigation. In other words, they have their plate full.
The local group — called Take Back our Little Town of Milton-Freewater — is a grass-roots effort to add citizen resources to the local police.
Arguments can be made about why crime appears — and the key word here is “appears” — to be climbing in Milton-Freewater, but in the end debates about the why fall short as the effort to seek solutions takes center stage.
Citizen involvement is crucial in every aspect of democracy, and the Milton-Freewater citizens’ patrol is an excellent case in point.
Residents there could have easily sat back and pointed fingers at police. They didn’t do that. Instead, they plan to band together and make a difference. Instead of laying blame, they seek solutions. Instead of spewing rhetoric, they want to take action.
Our democracy needs more citizen involvement. That is why the Milton-Freewater effort should stand as a good example of an engaged body politic that isn’t looking for easy answers. Easy answers — such as blaming police or elected leaders — are not going to slash crime in Milton-Freewater. Like most things in life, to be successful in tackling crime, the citizens of the town are going to have to work hard.
With the right kind of effort and right goals, the citizen patrol program can evolve into a crucial element — an added weapon — for local police to combat crime.
Getting involved in democracy sometimes isn’t easy, but in the end, it pays dividends for all.
