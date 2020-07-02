The city of Pendleton is planning to pay $1,200 every other week to a company in Massachusetts for the next six months to test city wastewater samples for COVID-19.
It’s important to collect data about COVID-19. However, we’re not convinced that the results the city is getting are accurate or meaningful.
We know that the viral RNA is shed in the feces and urine of infected people. So we know it’s going to be found in municipal wastewater.
But no one really knows what the levels of virus found in wastewater mean. Pendleton’s results showed nothing until April 5, when suddenly the results showed that an estimated 150 people in the area were infected. Then, nothing for six weeks until the June 7 test estimated 730 people were infected.
These results defy logic and common sense.
The city doesn’t know what these numbers mean. And they aren’t sharing the results with local or state public health officials, or the local hospital.
Biobot — the company doing the testing — is collecting sewage samples from a number of cities across the country. They are also collecting money from all these cities. They analyze the sewage and share the results with those cities. They’re probably compiling data that might be a useful public health tool sometime in the future.
City Manager Robb Corbett correctly described this testing as experimental, needing more time and work to determine its effectiveness.
So, why are Pendleton taxpayers footing the bill for this out-of-state company to analyze wastewater for some theoretical benefit down the road?
We can think of better things the city can do with $14,400 that would actually provide accurate and meaningful data — such as supporting local testing and contact tracing.
So, let’s focus efforts on getting accurate and meaningful data. Wastewater testing for COVID-19 is the equivalent of flushing taxpayer dollars down the toilet.
