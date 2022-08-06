The city of Pendleton needs to come clean regarding what really occurred with former airport manager John Honemann.
Readers may recall Honemann was reported to have quit his post in late June but at least one member of the city’s airport commission said that wasn’t true. Airport Commissioner David Styer, in a report in this newspaper this week, said Honemann confirmed in a July meeting he was fired.
Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett declined to comment on the matter.
This incident should be fairly cut and dried. If Honemann quit then fine. If he was fired, then city elected leaders should be transparent about why he was let go. Corbett should also step forward and drop the “no comment” mantra. He is the highest appointed official of the city, and he has an obligation to voters to give more than a “no comment” answer to questions of public interest.
The city’s elected and appointed leaders might have to hit the books and brush up on who they work for and why it is important they are transparent in all matters. They don’t work for themselves. They work for the people. It isn’t a very complicated matrix to decipher, but when issues such as what occurred — or did not occur — with Honemann come up, it suddenly seems to be complicated. It shouldn’t be.
The voters entrust those they elect with certain obligations and responsibilities. Whether it is the president of the United States or a mayor or a council person in the smallest town in Oregon, the people — the body politic — deserves to be treated with respect.
That respect hinges on transparency and the ability to be truthful no matter the apparent consequences.
It would be easy for the city to fall behind the old standby — that the Honemann issue is a personnel matter and therefore exempt from transparency — but that would be a significant cop out. Voters deserve better.
Working as an elected or appointed official at the city level isn’t easy sometimes. We ask a lot of our citizen legislators. Yet voters should be able to get simple answers on relatively minor issues in a timely fashion. Ignoring questions or trying to sidestep them sends the wrong message in a democracy.
Surely we can do better than this.
