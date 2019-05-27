In the end, the discussion about street upgrades in Pendleton comes down to a question of priorities.
At a special meeting today, the city council — acting in its role as the Pendleton Development Commission — will ponder an idea to use $3 million from the urban renewal district to upgrade streets.
The money, if directed toward street maintenance and upgrades, would be a one-time expenditure.
There is some trepidation among a few council members about the idea, including councilor Becky Marks and councilman Scott Fairley. Both have expressed concerns that the money earmarked for the urban renewal district should not be used for streets. Marks, for one, has indicated the money should be used on projects that help boost the property tax base. Fairley has said urban renewal funds should be used to tackle blight.
Fairly and Marks are not off base on their concerns but there is no denying city streets are a mess. The city’s own report showed that Pendleton’s roads continue to deteriorate at an alarming rate and as they do the price tag to fix them climbs. The city, for example, is set to spend $1.6 million in the next fiscal year and it won’t be near enough to solve the problem. To permanently fix the streets — and address a backlog of road maintenance issues — the city must spend about $4 million a year over the next decade.
Proclaiming the city council must implement “bold new ideas” to solve the street funding issue sounds good, but doesn’t provide the taxpayers with a clear solution.
Other ideas — such as a gas tax, a new hotel room tax and a fee on event tickets — are ideas worthy of further debate. Those ideas, however, can’t get us from here to there on this issue. Simply brushing a problem aside because it seems too large or pushing a solution to the future isn’t good government. It is passing the buck and, frankly, Pendleton taxpayers deserve better.
The council should make a brave decision Tuesday night and approve a transfer of the $3 million to help with street upgrades. No, it won’t solve the problem. But it will be a step in the right direction. It would be nice to think a magical wand could be waved to create all the funding necessary to fix all the streets at once. That isn’t reality. However, doing something is better than doing nothing.
