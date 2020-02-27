Here we go again.
This week Republican lawmakers walked away from the Legislature in a sign of protest over the latest version of a controversial climate change bill that will attempt to slash Oregon’s carbon footprint.
The bill is a modification of a similar concept pushed by Democrats last session. That bill eventually died, but not before it ignited a walkout by Senate Republicans.
The same thing occurred on Monday. Then Tuesday, House Republicans staged a protest and didn’t show up.
Voters are once again caught in the middle of a battle that should have never reached this point, and it illustrates a fundamental problem with how our elected lawmakers do business.
Republicans will point to the Democratic majority as the reason for all of this political angst and it is hard not to agree — at least to an extent — with them.
Democrats have pushed the new climate change concept and, while lawmakers added a series of amendments to the proposal to help it get more support, the legislation still falls woefully short.
Because they are in a minority, Republicans are justified to feel they don’t have any alternative but to walk out.
There is the dilemma, in short, but it is a clear-cut problem that deserves to be solved by the men and women we elected.
In a democracy, what that means is adhering to a concept called compromise.
The climate change bill, as it stands now, is a bad idea seemingly based on good intentions that fails to take into account long-term impacts or the sentiments of a large block of voters in Oregon.
Instead of shoving the legislation through, Democrats behind the bill have an obligation to seek out a compromise with their Republican brethren.
That means, most likely, that their bill needs to be shelved or, at the very least, presented to voters for the final decision.
That isn’t going to sit well with the bill’s supporters — including the governor — but it is the right path now. And it’s a path that the majority of Oregon residents are behind. An admittedly informal social media poll conducted by the East Oregonian asking who should decide cap and trade has garnered more than 1,400 votes as of Wednesday afternoon. Of those votes, so far, 62 have been in favor of lawmakers deciding the fate of the legislation. The other votes have been for voters deciding cap and trade.
Other polls by other media outlets have been equally lopsided.
It is hard not to believe at this point that the climate change bill has become more of an ego-invested project by some lawmakers rather than a concept that puts the best interests of Oregonians first.
The climate change bill should be discarded and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should convene to work out some type of compromise that includes voter participation.
