Rarely is it easy to navigate through the tricky landscape of industry, economic development and public health and the recent controversy over the nitrogen contamination in Morrow County is a clear example of that challenge.

Readers are by now surely familiar with the case that began last January when the state fined the Port of Morrow millions for violating its water quality permit by over-applying recycled water on cropland.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.