Rarely is it easy to navigate through the tricky landscape of industry, economic development and public health and the recent controversy over the nitrogen contamination in Morrow County is a clear example of that challenge.
Readers are by now surely familiar with the case that began last January when the state fined the Port of Morrow millions for violating its water quality permit by over-applying recycled water on cropland.
Eventually, Morrow County commissioners declared a local state of emergency in June for fear potential health risks to residents.
For months a Morrow County commissioner, the county’s health department and volunteers from a civic action group went door-to-door testing tap water because high levels of nitrates leaked into an aquifer that furnishes water to residents.
While the Port of Morrow was the most conspicuous player in the recent contamination drama, it isn’t alone nor is the problem of soils overloaded with nitrates.
So, there is a contamination problem. That problem is not a new one. So where do we go from here?
Let’s face it, there is probably plenty of blame to go around regarding nitrate contamination. The state clearly didn’t do its due diligence in monitoring the Port of Morrow’s discharges but the real key question now is what can be done about it and how do we get there. Fixing blame and finger pointing is fine up to a point but the community has moved far beyond that now.
Finding a solution, though, isn’t going to be an easy path for a host of reasons.
There is plethora of different players in this situation — from residents to farmers to big industry — and each group as a different priority.
It is also understandable if residents feel they were deceived about the nitrate contamination problem.
Local industry is trying to help. For example, during the past few months several companies have set up water testing sites and are working with the Morrow County Public Health Department on buying water filters.
Those are good signs, but the community must build on them. A good way forward would be the creation of an oversight panel — with representatives from local industry, agriculture and residents — to create a firm blueprint by May 1, 2023, that outlines three, initial concrete steps to address the contamination issue. The board would have no other duty then to develop an actionable plan.
The time for blame is over. Now it’s time to find a solution.
