It is usually difficult to find an upside when a once proud organization decides to fold, but the last chapter of the Pendleton Grain Growers story will resonate even as the firm fades.
Five years ago, members of the locally renowned cooperative voted to dissolve the business, putting the exclamation mark on a rich history that began in 1929.
For nearly 100 years, PGG was a vital part of the regional community and an economic force. PGG signs became part of the landscape of Eastern Oregon as the organization sponsored events in towns up and down the Interstate 84 corridor.
Since the members voted to shutter the organization, PGG stayed in operation as it endeavored to pay back debts and secure the best price for its assets.
The co-op was truly a success story, and the fact it was able to avoid bankruptcy, pay its debts and sell its properties in a methodical fashion says a lot about its leadership.
Last week, PGG announced it had distributed more than $12 million to more than 1,000 of its members, one of the final steps before the organization dissolves totally.
That’s a far cry from where the co-op was in 2014 when its debts exceeded its assets.
The co-op board deserves a lot of credit for its diligent effort to get money back to its members. It is an impressive show of gratitude and dedication to its 1,000-plus members.
Even now, as most of the co-ops operations are permanently closed, its board can, at every least, look back on this final move as a positive occurrence that wasn’t necessarily preordained.
For most of us, the decline and fall of PGG will resonate as a wistful representation of the past. For the people who were members of the cooperative, though, the history of PGG will linger. Yet, instead of a negative perception, the actions by the co-op’s board at the end of a long road to give back to its members is admirable.
The Pendleton Grain Growers board closes the final chapter on a storied history on a good note. The firm will fall into the pages of history now but its legacy — of pride and a commitment to its members — will not fade away.
That says a whole lot about the co-op we grew to know and to believe was as much a part of Eastern Oregon as the mountains, rivers and wheat fields.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.