Often there is a certain degree of comfort — even grudging respect — when a political candidate delivers what they believe to be an honest assessment regarding an issue.
It can be refreshing. Or it can repellent.
A good case in point of the latter were the comments by Umatilla County commissioner candidate HollyJo Beers in a recent story in this newspaper. Beers, who is in a one-on-one competition with Dan Dorran for a commissioner slot, made a series of comments that are offensive and show woeful misreading of the current political and racial climate in the nation.
When asked if systemic racism existed in Umatilla County, Beers pointed to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation as a bastion of racism.
“The tribes are the most racist people I’ve ever encountered,” Beers said.
She then went on to use the tribes’ hiring practices as an example of racism and said, “There’s many of them out there that are very prejudiced and still cling to the ‘white man screwed us over’ type deal and it’s the same with slavery. None of us owned slaves here that live today, and we didn’t cause them that.”
After a methodical review of the comments and their context it is hard to know what to make of them, other than they are inaccurate and distasteful.
Beers is making a value judgement and expressing her opinion. Her opinion is protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution. Her judgement isn’t and it is clearly illogical.
According to the Tribes, more than 50% of their employees are non-Indian, hardly the stuff that smacks of outright racism.
As far as Beers’ comment about the past and who is to blame and, ultimately, responsible for injustice, that is a tougher question full of historical overtones that are beyond the scope of this page and this space.
Dorran, Beers’ opponent, didn’t seem as very in tune with local issues regarding racism when he said he didn’t think “there’s a systemic and institutionalized racism” locally.
“Is there room for dialogue? Sure,” said Dorran.
Dorran may be closer to the mark than his opponent regarding the need for more dialogue on race, but both candidates seem to be sadly out of touch regarding what is one of the cornerstone issues of our political climate today.
We believe each candidate should sit down and bone up on some history, including just how important the Tribes are to our economy and future, before spouting remarks that are wide of the mark and sure to divide, and not unite.
