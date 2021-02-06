Government agencies have referred to Umatilla County’s flood of February 2020 as a “500-year flood,” and we would be thrilled if it is another 500 years before a disaster of that magnitude hits us again.
Some of the damage of last year’s flooding may have been prevented with better preparation — keeping levees and berms in better repair, for example, or building assets farther away from areas where flood water is channeled. Some of those problems are being remedied now. But in other cases, it seems engineers and developers followed sound practices without any idea the river would someday reach such unprecedented heights.
Unfortunately, we may have to start revising our ideas of what a 50-year flood, 100-year flood or 500-year flood look like. In a scientific study set to be released next week, researchers in Oregon found water levels in the Columbia Basin are rising and flooding is becoming more frequent.
The flood of February 2020 is the most significant we’ve covered recently, but we’ve also reported on other serious flooding events over the past couple of years, from the McKay Creek flood in Pendleton after a record downpour in April 2019 to the flooding of Pilot Rock in May 2020.
The fact that the Earth’s climate is changing is obvious to anyone looking at temperature data, and the scientific consensus the world over is that humans are contributing to that change. Those shifts — warmer winters, drier summers, precipitation at unusual times — will continue to have repercussions for Eastern Oregon through increased flooding, toxic wildfire smoke from our neighbors to the south, droughts and other hardships.
As communities, as a state and as a country we need to keep talking about what we can do to mitigate climate change. We need continuing research providing us with sound science, and to follow that science as the basis for our decision-making.
We also need to prepare for more flooding in the future as our communities continue to grow. That might mean moving things or building them taller, such as the city of Hermiston’s decision to relocate the playground and parking lot at Riverfront Park out of the path of what has turned into annual flooding. It also means better planning to prevent incidents, such as the reservoir management decisions that led to the McKay Creek flood.
While we are grateful for the government support that was rushed to Umatilla County after the flood, beyond funding and supplies, we also need help from state and federal agencies that often put up months or year’s worth of red tape to hinder communities’ efforts to fix problem spots or repair damage quickly.
One year ago, our communities rose to the challenge in an impressive way. It is time to continue that work.
