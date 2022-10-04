On the face of it there are a lot of positive elements to the idea of Umatilla County creating a county manager position, but for now, the issue should be one that is pushed into the future.
That might be a bitter pill for some to swallow, and we grant the charter review committee has put a lot of time into their effort to study the issue.
The issue of whether to put the question before voters also has a degree of merit, but not anytime soon and not before the full implications — in terms of cost — are known. Retiring Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock estimated a manager “might” cost somewhere around $350,000 annually, including salaries and office staff.
That’s a huge chunk of money and voters need to ponder that figure carefully.
The reason to hire a full-time county manager also remains a little nebulous. While some rational has been given, the justification remains a bit ill-defined.
Another problem with the idea is it will add another layer of bureaucracy to the county government. That frankly should be a non-starter for most. Creating yet another layer of bureaucracy may make a lot of sense in an urban county but in a rural one — albeit one that is growing — the concept loses some of its legitimacy.
The new position also will not be, obviously, an elected slot. That also is troubling. Now, the county commissioners are elected and are beholden to the people. A county manager, no matter how much rhetoric is spewed, works for a boss or bosses and not for the people.
Putting the entire saga before voters may be a good idea, but how high on the pantheon of priorities should this issue be for residents?
There are a host of other issues that demand attention by our elected leaders and from voters. In a perfect world, where cash is abundant, perhaps the creation of a county manager position makes sense. Yet, this isn’t a perfect world, and there is not an infinite amount of money stacked at the courthouse.
Adding an “estimated” $350,000 line item to the county budget needs far more justification than has so far been bestowed to voters.
While the argument that a county administrator could help with the day-to-day milieu of county government has some validity, it doesn’t go far enough. That’s because, at least so far, it appears the county commissioners appear to be able to handle their workload.
A county manager is a good idea, just not one for today.
