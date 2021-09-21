We recognize that and we also acknowledge the week-long pageantry and rodeo delivers millions of dollars into the local economy. Without the event, the local economy takes a major hit, and the repercussion of that loss are significant.
Still, we would be remiss if we did not identify the serious risk the event posed in a time of the COVID-19 crisis. While health officials believe the latest wave of COVID-19 cases appears to have crested, they also predict there will be a long recovery time that will last into the holiday season.
The Round-Up attracted, as it always does, huge crowds. While organizers attempted to protect the rodeo crowd from COVID-19, the fact is, the virus is everywhere.
Organizers faced a tough choice. Postpone the event again — and risk the loss of millions — or go ahead and gamble that the Round-Up won’t become a super-spreader event.
It was a tough call, all the way around, but in the end the decision was made to make the money and hope for the best.
The organizers of the event are not the only ones who face such hard decisions. Any venue, anywhere, must contend with what are terrible choices. Hold an event and rake in the cash — and help the economy — or cancel it and perhaps stop a larger COVID-19 outbreak but hurt the economy.
We are in that situation because of politics. A solution — a federally-approved vaccine — is available but it has become a hot-button political issue. Masks have too. Neither issue should have reached the high-velocity level they are now. Yet, here we are.
COVID-19 isn’t some vague threat. The latest variant has sickened thousands and killed many. We still believe getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but we also realize that because of the political rhetoric and blatant misinformation, big events such as the Round-Up are put into a corner with only two, horrible choices: postpone or go ahead. Each carries serious risks — one to the economy, the other to the health and welfare of the public.
We realize the organizers of the Round-Up faced a hard decision. We also know either way they went, there was going to be criticism.
Our hope now is the Round-Up will not prove to be a super-spreader event and lengthen an already long COVID-19 surge.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.