The COVID-19 pandemic has not vanished.
In fact, it is alive and well in Umatilla County where cases of the infection continue to rise and there are reports the highly contiguous delta variant of the infection also is circulating. That means getting vaccinated is as high a priority now as it was several months ago.
Of course, no one can be forced to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but medical officials are increasingly warning a new type of a surge or “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is on the way.
For at least 11 weeks COVID-19 cases across the state declined until recently, when they began to climb.
Locally, last week Umatilla County reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, the highest weekly total in five months.
The rapid rise of cases shows that, at least for now, the county and Oregon is not anywhere near out of the woods yet regarding COVID-19.
The surest and easiest way to combat the rise in cases is to get vaccinated, if you are not already. This answer to the newest surge seems so simple. While the state has made great progress regarding vaccinations, some counties, especially in rural areas, lag in their vaccination rate. What is more troubling is it is difficult to pinpoint exactly why rural areas are so far behind.
The medical data is solid. If you get a COVID-19 vaccination, your chance of acquiring the infection — even the delta variant — is minimal. If are not vaccinated, it is only a matter of time before you will be infected.
True, most people will overcome the infection with only minor discomfort. But what about those who are elderly or have compromised immune systems? Those individuals face a higher risk of serious complications from a COVID-19 infection. Finally, we know a lot about the COVID-19 virus, and we know it kills.
The rising number of cases also conjures up unpleasant memories of a series of state shutdowns that only were lifted recently. Recently, the state epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said during a question-and-answer period that if the disease continues to increase in Oregon or the U.S., and if hospitalizations are increasing, then “we will certainly talk about if we need additional measure in place.”
If you are not vaccinated or do not want to be vaccinated, then at least take some basic precautions, such as wearing a mask indoors or in outdoor venues that are crowded.
COVID-19 still is here. We cannot get complacent.
