A key part of any governmental oversight committee or agency is independence. The freedom to investigate, before legislating, is crucial in the American democratic process and without it the goal of governmental transparency suffers.
That is why the actions last week by the Oregon Public Records Advisory Council were correct and deserve praise.
The advisory council — whose members are mostly chosen by the governor — consists of journalists, lobbyists, state officials and private citizens.
The council OK’d a resolution that called for the state’s public records advocate position — and the council — be independent within state law. The resolution also called for the state’s public records advocate be hired by the council, rather than appointed by the governor.
The public records advocate position became a flashpoint issue recently.
The state’s first public records advocate, Ginger McCall, resigned suddenly after she asserted Gov. Kate Brown’s staff tried to influence her to secretly promote the governor’s interests, not the public interest.
In the past, the governor has insisted she supports government transparency. That’s why McCall’s resignation and subsequent assertions proved to be so controversial.
The advisory council — and McCall’s former job — are important. Each is trusted to review how government agencies answer requests for information under the state’s public records law.
Questions will continue to linger about McCall’s sudden decision but the big picture theme here is what is the best way for voters in this state to monitor elected and appointed officials.
Government by its very nature tends to be secretive. That’s why the state’s public records law is so important. Voters must be able to carefully examine the decisions of elected and appointed officials. When they do not have that opportunity, government power becomes unchecked and frequently damages democracy.
Voters — the public — have every right to inspect government documents. Voters also have every right to call into question the actions of government officials.
Keeping a watchful eye on government is as central to our republic as the amendments in the Constitution.
That is why the state public records advocate position and the advisory council should be wholly independent. Anything less will continue to leave questions about a commitment to transparency unanswered. Our democracy thrives in a pool of transparency. The more of it we have, as voters, the better off we are as a nation and a state.
