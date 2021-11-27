Oregon House Republican Leader Christine Drazan announced recently she plans to run for governor. And she will join a growing list of potential candidates for the state’s job, but whoever is elected to the state’s top post next year should make bridging the divide between Salem and Eastern Oregon a top priority.
Now there are four Republicans running for the governor’s slot, four Democrats and one Independent. Current House Speaker Tina Kotek is probably the front-runner among all the candidates, and she has shown interest in the eastern side of the state in the past.
That’s good news if she is elected.
The bad news is the divide between Eastern Oregon — and most rural areas of the state — and the prosperous Willamette Valley continues to grow. That’s not good news for the future of the state. The biggest example of the frustration felt by many in the eastern portion of the state is the effort by a grassroots group dubbed Move Oregon’s Border to essentially break off from the state and become part of Idaho.
The effort may be a long shot — it faces several hurdles, including approval by both the Idaho and Oregon Legislatures and Congress — but it is indicative of the views of many on the eastern fringes of Oregon.
Most of Oregon’s population rests in the Willamette Valley — especially Portland — where the prevalent political views are opposite of most in Eastern Oregon. It is essentially a cultural divide, and over the years it has manifested itself in a growing distrust and frustration in the eastern enclaves of Oregon with Salem.
The gap can be fixed. With the right kind of leadership, the divisions between the two sections of the state could be mended. Yet it will not be easy and anyone who takes on that responsibility faces a long, long haul.
That shouldn’t, though, be a reason to ignore the issue. Such division isn’t good for the state’s future.
There is not doubt that Eastern — and rural — Oregon faces a disadvantage in the Legislature. That’s because most rural and Eastern Oregon politics centers on the Republican side of the political fence and the Democrats control the House and the Senate.
Yet a governor who can rise above partisan lines and do what is best for the state would have the opportunity to make lasting change.
The divide cannot continue to be ignored.
