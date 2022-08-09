Eastern Oregon University got it right when it made the decision to hold its annual retreat of the board of trustees in Boardman.
The retreat, which kicked off this week at the SAGE Center Gallery, will showcase meetings with local and regional business leaders and area stakeholders. Those meetings are aimed outlining the university’s role in business, industry and education.
The retreat is part of a more in-depth agenda to stage fact-finding tours across the region.
There is a lot of good to say about this effort by the university. The university really should be — and is — a jewel in the crown for Eastern Oregon.
It is the only four-year university on this side of the state. That, alone, makes the university unique and places it in an optimum position to help make a huge difference in the lives of many of us.
The decision to hold the retreat outside of its home in La Grande shows the leaders at the university believe in collecting input from everywhere. That sends the message of inclusiveness and reasoned, methodical planning.
Yet while there is plenty to praise about the university’s decision, those of us who live in this great area also have a responsibility to interact with the board members and make their retreat a success. The trustees can’t read minds and they are offering area stakeholders and officials a great opportunity to give feedback.
The university clearly understands that it serves a wide area and to know the challenges and triumphs our area faces, they must get out into the hinterlands and listen.
That may seem like a common-sense approach — and it is — but it isn’t as common as some might believe.
There is no doubt that a kind of mission-creep can develop with institutions like the university regarding the region it serves. It can seemingly be easy to stay focused on the campus and ignore the region or forget the diverse elements of our rural townships and counties.
Thankfully, that hasn’t happened with the leadership at the university. The retreat shows that its leaders desire to gather as much information as they can and to listen to as many diverse opinions as possible on the way to creating a first-class learning opportunity for all.
That should be excellent news to every voter in the region.
