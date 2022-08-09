Eastern Oregon University got it right when it made the decision to hold its annual retreat of the board of trustees in Boardman.

The retreat, which kicked off this week at the SAGE Center Gallery, will showcase meetings with local and regional business leaders and area stakeholders. Those meetings are aimed outlining the university’s role in business, industry and education.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.