The lack of thought toward unintended consequences are becoming a hallmark of legislation, and lawmakers need to spend more time examining the broader implications of a bill before it gains approval.
The problem is not just central to Oregon but a national challenge as well.
A good case in point is a bill that already moved through the Oregon Senate that would restrict police from pulling over drivers for minor traffic miscues such as a burned-out taillight.
The legislation is designed to diminish the often lop-sided and inconsistent impact of the justice system on people of color in the state.
The bill would restrict officers from beginning a traffic stop for a single broken taillight, a broken taillight, a broken brake light and other minor infractions.
Is it proper and right for lawmakers to tackle racial issues that impact our state’s minorities? Definitely.
Does this bill do that? Perhaps.
The bill also, though, may needlessly complicate the job of law enforcement. That job already is difficult, and adding such restrictions could create unintended consequences and, in the end, never really address the main issue — racial injustice.
There is always the tendency with such measures to see it as a knee-jerk reaction to a broader, and more complex problem.
Another good example at the federal level is the River Democracy Act sponsored by Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley.
The legislation would add more than 4,000 miles of rivers and streams to the national Wild and scenic Rivers system.
Is it a good idea to protect our wildlands? Yes, it is. Is this proposed legislation the right answer: Maybe?
Then again, it could create a host of unintended consequences that will impact families, farmers and ranchers in the rural sections of the state.
The aim of the bill is noble. We do need to protect our rivers and streams. But did anyone play that particular reel all the way to end to see what could be an unintended consequence?
Lawmakers need to think carefully, thoughtfully, when the good idea fairy appears. What may look like an easy answer to a complicated problem may, in the end, create more challenges that have fewer answers.
We expect our elected leaders to not only advocate for us but to think clearly about the future. Saving wildlands and attacking racism are difficult issues that deserve more than a fast, arbitrary answer.
