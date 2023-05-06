There is little doubt that Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan made the right decision last week to resign from her position after a newspaper disclosed she signed a $10,000-per-month contract with the owners of an Oregon cannabis chain.

She inked the pact at the same time her office audited state regulations on the cannabis businesses. The cannabis entrepreneurs also were big-time Democratic party donors.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.