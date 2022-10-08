Public safety is one of the few nonnegotiable items in a democracy, and area and Hermiston residents will secure an opportunity this weekend to participate in the city’s first Faith & Blue Weekend event.
The national Faith & Blue event was created by the Movement Forward Inc. in 2020 and it aims to knock down potential barriers between police and residents.
A family-friendly event, the happening will feature food vendors, games, raffles, pumpkin painting and hayrides.
The event is a partnership between the Hermiston Faith-Based Advisory Committee, Hermiston Police Chaplain Program, local and regional law enforcement and the Hermiston Parks & Recreation Department.
You don’t have to be a Hermiston resident to participate in the event, and if you live in the county and can make it, you should scratch the date onto the calendar.
The fact is the region, state and the nation need more of such events where the focus is on quashing misconceptions and creating a dialogue and understanding with our police.
The nation’s law enforcement has been under the microscope — justifiably so — since George Floyd Jr., an African American man, was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.
That incident kicked a long overdue introspection by the nation regarding its police. It is tragic and sad that a man had to be murdered for the nation to evaluate police tactics.
Yet such reevaluations are necessary for a nation that prides itself on its capacity to protect and to serve, but in the aftermath of such a tragedy, the wound must be healed and one of the best ways to do that is to create events where our police can interact with residents.
Police in this nation and our region, for the most part, are dedicated individuals who take their jobs, and our safety, seriously. They want to provide the best service they can and to defuse violent situations rather than resort to force. Their work is important and public safety in general is one element to our broader democracy that must always be funded in an adequate manner.
The police are not the bad guys. They are mostly dedicated public servants doing a very difficult job. So, if you get the chance, visit Hermiston this weekend and meet our local law enforcement community and enjoy a day of fun.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.