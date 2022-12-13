The Move Oregon’s Border effort always has been one of those interesting concepts that can trigger a host of sentiments, and while the philosophy undergirding the proposal is a firm one, key questions will continue to linger.
The effort — to move Idaho’s border to include a host of Eastern Oregon counties — kicked off more than three years ago. A key piece of the initial steps of the campaign was to get voters to approve a proposal where county courts or boards of commissioners hold public meetings to discuss the idea of linking up with Idaho. Voters in a number of counties — including Wheeler, Morrow, Malheur, Harney, Baker, Grant, Union, Lake, Jefferson and Sherman — voted for their county elected boards to meet to discuss the proposed plan.
The effort was spearheaded by two organizations — Move Oregon’s Border and Citizens for Greater Idaho.
Organizers point to the next step of the process — to ignite formal talks in the Oregon and Idaho legislatures — as crucial. The talks haven’t happened yet — and may not — but for any such plan as advocated by Move Oregon’s Border and the Citizens for a Greater Idaho to succeed, both governing bodies in the two states will have to sign off on it. From there, the plan would have to go to the U.S. Congress for final approval.
Those who have been involved in this grassroots movement deserve a lot of credit for getting involved in a cause they deeply believe in. One of the good things about democracy is citizens can unite and get efforts like this off the ground.
The problem — and it’s been a glaring shortcoming from the beginning — is a concrete plan on how such a proposal would impact both states.
For example, Oregon’s Public Employee Retirement System is unlike Idaho’s. So, if such a plan was approved, what would happen to the retirement system for state workers in Eastern Oregon? How would they be impacted?
And would Idaho truly want to suddenly be in control of a vast area with little tax base where infrastructure upgrades are needed?
What about the difference between marijuana laws in both states?
The angst underpinning the entire effort is a deep and growing displeasure in Eastern Oregon counties with a perceived gulf between the reality on the ground in a place such as Malheur County and policies churned out in Salem.
The Move Oregon’s Border is an interesting concept. Unfortunately, there remain far too many questions about it and too few answers.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.