The Move Oregon’s Border effort always has been one of those interesting concepts that can trigger a host of sentiments, and while the philosophy undergirding the proposal is a firm one, key questions will continue to linger.

The effort — to move Idaho’s border to include a host of Eastern Oregon counties — kicked off more than three years ago. A key piece of the initial steps of the campaign was to get voters to approve a proposal where county courts or boards of commissioners hold public meetings to discuss the idea of linking up with Idaho. Voters in a number of counties — including Wheeler, Morrow, Malheur, Harney, Baker, Grant, Union, Lake, Jefferson and Sherman — voted for their county elected boards to meet to discuss the proposed plan.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.