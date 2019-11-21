Wolves reintroduced themselves to Oregon. Ever since, there’s been a lot of debate about what to do about them.
They aren’t usually predators of people, though don’t try to make friends. As for ranch cattle, wolves can treat them like a buffet.
Nobody knows that better than rancher Ted Birdseye. His Mill-Mar Ranch of 275 acres in Butte Falls has had more losses to wolves than any other rancher in Oregon, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. Eight of his cows and two of his dogs have been killed by wolves. It’s the Rogue Pack at work.
Is that bad luck? The cost of doing business? Something the government should compensate him for?
Oregon has a compensation program. It has paid out money to help ranchers hire riders, buy radios, hang flags from fences and compensate for losses of cattle, sheep and working dogs. That seems absolutely justified if government and Oregonians want this natural predator to return.
What’s good is that people who want wolves to thrive in Oregon are working so hard to help Birdseye’s ranch from being the place the Rogue Pack goes for meals. A school group came to his ranch and helped him remove some bone piles, according to OPB. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wolf biologist John Stephenson has spent nights at the ranch to try to keep wolves away. He helped Birdseye put up flagging on its fences. Birdseye even tried those inflatable dancing men you see on car lots.
Thanks to Oregon’s compensation program, federal grants and contributions from environmentalists Birdseye is getting 3 miles of electric fencing around his ranch. It cost more than $46,000. Made from recycled steel posts spaced 90 feet apart, with eight strands of high-tensile electric wire running between 1-inch fiberglass rods, Birdseye said anything that touches the fence “is supposed to get the shock of its life.” It is powered by a 3-foot-by-3-foot solar panel and battery.
“My big concern is I just hope it works,” Birdseye said. “If it doesn’t work, I don’t know what the other options are.”
The same kind of fencing has worked in Montana to keep wolves out.
The return of wolves is a welcome sign to some and a bad sign to others. But it is great to see different ends of the spectrum of views cooperate. Prevention of wolves killing livestock is key for people on all sides of the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.