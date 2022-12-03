Across the state the need for food assistance continues to climb and this is the perfect time of year for area residents to focus on their local food pantry and help with donations of money or food.

We’ve lamented the dire need the state faces in terms of food insecurity many times because the situation is one no one in America should be content with, and because in a nation as rich as ours providing food should be an easy task.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.