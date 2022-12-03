Across the state the need for food assistance continues to climb and this is the perfect time of year for area residents to focus on their local food pantry and help with donations of money or food.
We’ve lamented the dire need the state faces in terms of food insecurity many times because the situation is one no one in America should be content with, and because in a nation as rich as ours providing food should be an easy task.
That it isn’t, that every year thousands of people and families must visit a food bank or food pantry to eat, is a disgrace.
Still, solving the hunger problem is a multi-tiered challenge tied to cultural and economic factors, and while that task is a real one, those of us who can help now should.
Demand at food banks and food pantries appears to be on the rise, and some estimates predict more than a million people will visit the state’s food collection points by the end of the year.
Yet just like volunteering to help out in a community project, area residents can help make a difference.
The best way to help is to contact your local food pantry or food bank and see what type of supplies they need and then donate what you can. Residents can, if they have the ability, donate money to help keep food banks operating at a level necessary to feed those who are less fortunate.
Hitting the food insecurity line isn’t as far fetched for many of us as one would think. Some of us are, in reality, one or two paychecks away from facing the necessity of going to an area food bank to feed the family.
That’s why individuals stepping forward in the community to lend a hand is so important. While it would be nice to believe food insecurity is a focus year-round, the reality is the holidays seem to bring out a more giving nature for many of us and that is a good thing.
No single person can solve the food insecurity problem in Oregon but everyone can help a little and even the most modest contribution will make a big difference.
Long-term a viable solution to hunger in Oregon must be found but until, or if, that time arrives all of us can chip in and lend a hand.
