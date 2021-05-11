It is dry out there.
That is usually a common occurrence in Eastern Oregon as the summer heat scorches the high desert and Blue Mountain canyons.
Yet, we are not that far into spring and local and regional fire officials are already concerned about fire conditions.
Two recent fires — one near Perkins Avenue and another behind the Red Lion Hotel — are the best cases in point regarding just how dry conditions are becoming, and a very troubling preview of what could be the norm for this summer.
While conditions in the mountains may not be as treacherous fire-wise as they are in the lowlands, the fact that so many fire managers are concerned this early in the season should give readers pause.
Those types of dry conditions do impact the entire region because of the big draw outdoor recreation is to our piece of the heartland during the summer months. Thousands of people enjoy recreational activities — from boating to fishing to camping — all through the spring and summer and that means those dry condition could impact the usual weekend campout.
Most people expect dry conditions in the summer and, usually, take measures to prevent an accidental fire. Yet, this year is already unusual, which means those who are used to taking precautions in mid-July need to be aware the landscape is as dry now as it would be in August.
Fire seasons can be and often are incredibly destructive. Last year, more than 1 million acres were scorched in Oregon and the cost to battle those blazes easily exceeded $300 million. That money is not coming from the sky. It is taxpayer dollars. That means those fires we see on television or read about are essentially taking cash out of our wallets.
As always, there is hope that wet weather patterns will change the dynamic. It has happened in the past, but residents who want to visit and recreate in the area should not count on it.
With dry conditions so prevalent, recreationists need to take extra precautions. That means paying far better attention than usual this year to the actual conditions of the landscape. It also means checking in with the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management or your local fire department to get an accurate read on what types of precautions will be necessary.
Lightning notwithstanding, we can avoid large, destructive wildfires but we all must work together and ensure our actions don’t create a costly, man-made disaster.
