The actions by the more than 70 firefighters who responded to the once-in-a-decade fire at Shearer’s Foods in Hermiston last week deserve praise and to be recognized.
None of us will ever hear emergency response personnel sing their own praises. That isn’t how they operate and the most you might get out of them is they were simply doing their job.
That wonderful self-effacing attitude is what makes our emergency services personnel so endearing and so important.
Yes, they were just doing their jobs, and yes, they were fulfilling the mission entrusted to them by the public. Yet there is more to this specific situation than that and always has been. The men and women who gladly take up the mantle of public service — as police, as firefighters and EMTs — are a special breed and deserve as much admiration and respect as we can give.
The fire disaster at Shearer’s is a good example of how important such emergency services are. The fierce blaze destroyed a warehouse, but the fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.
Nine agencies and 73 firefighters responded to the fire that could have inflicted far more damage and threatened the lives of far more people if not for the efforts of our emergency service agencies.
Periodically, bonds or other legislative devices will come before voters regarding upgrading funding for fire or police services. The usual debate — so important in a democracy — will erupt but in the end any investment in fire and police services is the best one taxpayers can make, and the fire at Shearer’s warehouse is a good case in point as to why emergency services agencies deserve every dollar taxpayers can spare.
We often do not give such services much thought until tragedy strikes close to home. Then, firefighters, police and emergency medical services agencies loom very large in our vision. When they are needed, they are needed badly.
We must as a community — and as voters — always remember that investing in the fire department or the police department is not about boosting the pay of public servants but showing our gratitude for the job these men and women do on a regular basis.
We cannot forget how important they are to all of us, and we must always strive to ensure they are fully funded.
