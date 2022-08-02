Just as criticism of public officials is sometimes necessary, praise is just as important when it is deserved.
Oregon U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley deserve to be lauded for their help in channeling $1.7 million to Morrow County to address drinking water contamination in Boardman.
The money — from the 2023 Senate Appropriations Bill — will help pay for the testing of wells and to study long-term solutions to the contamination problem for rural residents of the county.
The money is good news and even better for voters is the knowledge the two elected leaders identified the problem and acted to support a solution. While partisan politics matter in the coffee shop and when forming opinions, when it comes down to the heartland whether an elected leader is a Democrat or Republican really doesn’t matter when there is a crisis. Then, what matters is simply are elected leaders looking out for their constituents best interests and finding a way to help?
Merkley and Wyden did exactly what they are supposed to do as our representatives at the federal level.
The money will be important and so will long-term solutions. The sooner those solutions can be developed and implemented the better for the residents of the Boardman area.
Recently, Morrow County Commission Chair Jim Doherty said that since the county issued an emergency declaration the area is “finally receiving attention and resources from state agencies.”
That is good news as well. Yet it is troubling there wasn’t a faster response from the state to this issue. A good question so far unanswered is why it took so long for the state to provide assistance.
A larger, even more troubling question, revolves around the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s actions regarding the Port of Morrow’s wastewater violations connected to the water crisis. The state agency fined the port $1.3 million in January for violating its wastewater permit and allowing hundreds of tons of excess nitrogen onto area farmlands situated on the already contaminated basin.
The DEQ boosted the fine to $2.1 million in June. The real questions are for the future. For example, how will the voters know the state is monitoring the port in an adequate fashion to prevent another such violation?
The solution to the greater contamination problem is crucial and will need to be addressed by a wide range of stakeholders, including the port. We need the port, but we also need the port to be good stewards.
