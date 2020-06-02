More than 100 people gathered Saturday in downtown Hermiston for a “freedom rally,” an event billed to distribute information and showcase speakers who raised concerns about how current COVID-19 virus restrictions are a threat to the Constitution.
Whatever side of that issue you may fall on, the important element to the rally was it was peaceful. Organizers sought a peaceful gathering where ideas could be shared. Whether one subscribes to those ideas is a different issue. Our Constitution protects those who wish to express their opinions or who organize to peacefully protest an element or issue they believe needs to be changed.
The right to peaceably assemble is as hardwired into the collective consciousness of America as the right to free speech or the right to keep and bear arms.
The founders of our nation understood that good democracy works when people have the ability to form rallies and seek redress of their grievances.
The right to assemble is in the spotlight now because, over the last four nights, riots have shaken major American cities with no end in sight. Consistently on TV screens, Americans viewed a banquet of peaceful demonstrations contrasted with riotous episodes where cars were burned, and stores looted.
There are, then, two narratives running at once. One is Americans outraged by the tragic death of a man at the hands of police convening in a peaceful manner, while others seek to loot and vandalize and conjure up more hate.
Americans do have the right to assemble, to meet in large crowds and seek answers or exchange information. Americans do not have the right to assemble, and then go on looting binges. There is nothing peaceable about large riots. They are, by definition, defined by chaos and criminal activity.
The riots and criminal activity seen splashed across many television screens over the past few days and nights are a symptom of a wider problem regarding race in this nation. The question isn’t a new one. In fact, racism has been a chronic, serious problem in this nation since the founders met to craft the Constitution.
Looting isn’t going to solve the very complicated problem of race relations in this nation. Peaceful protests, while guaranteed by the Constitution, are not going to deliver quick answers either.
Instead, only strong leadership linked with a methodical, long-term approach to race relations in America offer a hope for the future.
Our future should be one that utilizes our diversity. We are a diverse nation and that should be a strength, not a weakness.
