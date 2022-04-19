As the next election draws closer it is important to remember the best way to participate in our democracy is to vote.
While we’ve spent some space and ink already on this issue, it is crucial we remind voters there is an election coming up and it is important to vote.
Oregon’s made voting pretty easy. The ballot is delivered to your mailbox. The voter fills it out, puts it back into the mailbox and the job is done.
Still, off-year elections, such as the one coming up in May, typically do not draw the kind of voter numbers seen during a presidential election.
Yet off-year — and any — election remain important.
There is a lot wrong with our system of government right now. From the White House all the way down to the lowest run of the democracy ladder, we have a lot of items that need to be fixed.
That’s why it is so important that when you receive that ballot in the mail you take a good, hard look at the candidates. If you are unaware of who they are or what they stand for, do your research.
Independent research is probably the most potent weapon against the fake news and outright lies sponsored by those who are not invested in democracy.
Yes, research — finding out about the stance of a particular candidate — takes work. It means slicing out a section of time to discover whether a candidate is a person worthy of your vote but it is essential to making an informed choice.
Informed choices are not exactly legion nowadays, as dogmatic battle lines are drawn between political parities. So that means the more you know, the more you can research, the better decision you can make.
Our democracy depends upon the involvement of the voter. This upcoming election is as important as any other. So, when you get your ballot, don’t disregard it. Take the time. Get involved in democracy.
