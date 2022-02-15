So far it doesn’t look like there will be any competitive races for the Pendleton City Council and while there are several individuals seeking reelection at least one position — an at-large seat — has no candidates.
That should change and soon.
Now, incumbents Carole Innes, of Ward 1, and Linda Neuman, of Ward 3, have filed for reelection along with Councilor McKennon McDonald, from Ward 2. Steve Campbell, who was appointed as an at-large councilor, has not filed but said he will.
He could face opposition from Addison Schulberg, manager of the Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., who has filed to run as an at-large candidate. Or Schulberg could run for the other at-large post. Councilor Jake Cambier now holds that, but he is not seeking reelection.
The lack of opponents to any of the councilors is a statement but what that statement implies is hard to know. Do voters believe the current councilors are doing fine so there is no need to get involved? Is it a lack of concern? A disconnection from democracy?
Hard to tell. Yet there are many good reasons for an individual to decide to run for a council seat.
No. 1, for anyone who wants to get involved in their community, running for a local office is the best way to do it. Local lawmakers have a lot of power — they can raise taxes, make investments with taxpayer dollars, and guide a city into the future with thoughtful planning.
No. 2, there is always more than one way to fashion policy. New ideas from new people help a council or elected board diversify its outlook.
No. 3, Democracy needs good leaders. Now, especially, our form of government needs more buy-in from just about every voter. We need more diversity and more women to run for office.
By running for office, a local resident can bring a new perspective and capture the opportunity to advocate for their cause in a way that will invite valuable input.
Running for office may seem like a difficult endeavor but if you are considering it there is a good chance there are a fair number of people who share your outlook and would be supportive.
In the end, your voice needs to be heard and the best way to do that is to run for office. Even if you lose, you’ll make a statement regarding civic duty and be able to perhaps move the political needle — so to speak — a little.
So interested individuals should consider it carefully and then get involved and run for office.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.