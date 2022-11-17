The annual Veterans Day festivities was overshadowed a bit last week by the looming election but we would be remiss if we did not — even at this late hour — stop and give thanks to all of those who served, fought and died for our nation since its inception.
While the nation stops every Nov. 11 and calls attention to our military veterans, in truth every day should be Veterans Day.
That’s because of the sacrifice so many made over so long should not, and really, cannot, be forgotten.
We collectively pause on Nov. 11 — as we should — and recognize as a nation our veterans but there is always the risk that after the day fades the importance of it dissipates.
We are, like it or not, a nation made by war. Our history is rife with examples of conflict, usually forced upon us. At every crisis our nation responded by sending its best — young men and women — to foreign shores to fight and sometimes die.
Those sacrifices for liberty and democracy mean something and can’t be regulated to the dust bin of history.
Yet seldom is a conflict, a war, thought out to the end of the proverbial tape. We cheer our soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and Coast Guardsmen when they depart and welcome them home but little thought is given to the long-term cost of those sacrifices.
Wars cost money and the fragments of war — those who are wounded or suffer from mental anguish from their service — require care.
That’s why most voters should be more than just tangentially aware of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The department is the key pillar in caring for our veterans and understanding its budget, its policy goals, its ability to function, should be a key goal for voters.
Americans tend to keep the focus on a conflict as long as it continues but once the guns fall silent there is a tendency to get back to business as fast as possible. Over the past few decades, we’ve operated in a kind of business as usual manner even as major conflicts — in Afghanistan and Iraq — rage on.
Our debt to our veterans remains one we can never repay. They need the best care possible and should not be forgotten. Veterans Day is a key time to remember them but we should recall their service and sacrifice every day.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.