As the dog days of summer continue, it is a good point and time to once again encourage area residents to get involved with their local government.
We can all find plenty of faults with the actions of our elected leaders and we can certainly point to items — potholes, street lights, etc. — that might need to be addressed, but our form of government doesn’t work as a spectator sport.
Getting involved is a crucial element to the success of government. But all too often city council meetings are sparsely attended or county commission sessions appear to attract only elected leaders and county staff rather than the public.
Part of that is the world we live in. We are all busy. After a long day of life, it is hard to generate the ambition to go sit at a city council session.
That’s where we, as a newspaper, are crucial, and we try to do an effective job of letting readers know what are the key issues for a city council or county commission
But our effort is just one pillar holding up the democracy table. Residents also must be mindful of what elected and appointed governed leaders are doing.
For one, the work elected boards and councils conduct affects your everyday life. It may not seem like it, but every council meeting or commission session includes issues and spending decisions that impact your household.
Elected leaders also need input from voters. Not screaming proclamations but well-reasoned, rational feedback. Democracy only functions well when a variety of different views and ideas are thrown into the mix.
We, as a society, typically only get involved when some high-profile, flash-point issue suddenly arrives, but there are a dozen small decisions made at open public meetings of elected leaders that impact each voter.
Voters also must remember that elected leaders work for them. Not the other way around. Judgements made by elected leaders on a variety of issues are subject to review by voters. But only if they get involved.
Our democracy faces an array of challenges on an almost daily basis, but we don’t have to sit idly by on the sidelines and watch.
So, get involved. Go to a city council meeting. Attend a county commission session. And ask questions. Though some may not believe it, elected leaders need input from local voters so they can make wise decisions that, hopefully, make our area a better place to work, live and play.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.