It is hard not to get caught up in the spirit of the Pendleton Round-Up.
This week our town celebrates not only a great event but one of the most iconic rodeos in our Western heritage.
There are so many events, so many different venues to experience during this weeklong festival that it is hard to pin down which one to enjoy first.
While the rodeo is the centerpiece of the entire experience, the fact is the Round-Up is one of those once-in-a-lifetime events that attracts interest from all walks of life.
That is good news overall and especially good news for Pendleton. The influx of people to our town this time of year not only represents the majesty of our Western way of life but it also injects much-needed economic development dollars into the local economy.
The town and all of those who journey from far away to experience this great event owe a great debt of gratitude to those who work and volunteer to make the experience a good one.
People like Round-Up President Dave O’Neill spearhead an event that is a mammoth undertaking. Every year, these folks put in countless hours of their own time to make sure the event will go off without a hitch.
That kind of dedication is really what makes this event stand on its own and why it is, year in and year out, successful.
The people who work to make the Round-Up a go-to event every September won’t stand in line to gather accolades. Instead, they work under the radar, their task for the most part unsung and unknown.
That is why it is important that we pause now, as the Round-Up rolls into the weekend, to point out how crucial these people are, not only to the event itself but to the community has a whole.
Our region, our county and the towns that exist within its boundaries face difficult challenges nearly every week. Often the negative is a focus, but the men and women who toil to make the Round-Up successful symbolize all that is good and right about our nation.
The Round-Up has a deserved worldwide reputation. It is known as a great place to go and have fun. Its success, though, is all about those who are behind the scenes who work hard to give our community and those who come to visit the best experience possible.
Our hats are off to all of those who work to make the Round-Up happen.
