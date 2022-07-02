The fact that Umatilla County staff are hard at work preparing a five-year health improvement plan should be good news to voters, and if the pandemic taught us anything it is being prepared is crucial for the future.
The effort will focus on emergency preparedness, water testing and community health programs. Crafting a plan for the future is, of course, crucial, and Umatilla County elected leaders should be lauded for spearheading the work.
The county conducted health assessments during the past two years and any other data will ensure the information gathered can be put to good use.
The county, and the state, need to have such plans on the shelf and ready. The county in the past has been no stranger to natural disasters — such as floods — and the pandemic rode into the local area with a vengeance and caused death and havoc.
A health improvement plan is just simply a good idea.
While no one can be blamed for being unprepared for the pandemic, the impact of the coronavirus shows clearly what happens when the unexpected arrives. Neither the U.S. nor the state nor the county was prepared for the onset of the virus and COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
While overall results were mixed, the state and the county did as well as could be expected considering no one since 1918 had experienced such a terrible challenge. In short, the nation, the state and the local area did as best they could.
Yet we can’t utilize a “best we could” theory in the future. In short, doing the best we can isn’t a method. It is a reaction to an unprecedented event and preparing now for a future such disaster can go a long way toward saving lives.
Of course, the health plan isn’t just about possible crises such as a pandemic. Other items — especially water — also will be reviewed and a plan crafted and that should also be good news to voters. The hope now it appears is to develop and then publish the plan this year and revise it every five years.
Once the plan is published voters should take the opportunity to become acquainted with it and then give feedback to their elected leaders.
