The holiday season is fully upon us and while many of us are focused on the approaching Christmas holiday, we can’t forget those who are less fortunate or who struggle to find even the basic necessities.
There are several local organizations that need donations — from food and clothes to time — where concerned residents can help. Food banks and the Salvation Army are the most visible outlets to help this holiday season.
The holiday season traditionally puts a focus on those who are less fortunate, but we should remember that the homeless and those who struggle to find food face their challenges all year. There does not exist a single window where the needs of the less fortunate are more acute. Every month, week and day of the year the homeless and those who have fallen on hard times toil to stay alive.
Food banks and other services for those in poverty typically gain more attention during the holidays, when everyone wants to help. We get into the Christmas spirit and strive to assist our fellow man. Then Christmas comes and goes. We go about our lives and the need of those in poverty or the homeless remain unfilled.
We must strive to remember that the holiday, Christmas spirit should not be an infrequent visitor, a traveler we welcome only in December. Instead, we must all work to ensure we are doing all we can to help those in poverty every day and month of the year.
We skirt, often, around what is a reality once the Christmas season fades. And that is the fact that we all move on and forget about those who need help. When we do give them attention, it is usually to find a way to keep the homeless or those in poverty safely in the background, hidden behind the big curtain, if you will. Then, if such situations arise to the level of public scrutiny there is the attitude that help may be a good idea, just not in my backyard.
Those attitudes should not be dismissed. They are part of our human nature and, as such, reflect on us. Yet, what also should not be ignored is that rejecting those who need help isn’t correct under any circumstances. Helping our fellow human begins shouldn’t carry a label. It also should not be confined to six weeks or so out of the year.
