Charities and food banks across the region face an unprecedented set of new challenges and the larger needs to find a way to help them out.
Demand is up for services at places such as Hermiston’s Agape House food bank and the Pendleton Salvation Army. At the same time, costs for food products is rising. When the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the area monetary donations increased, but now that the specter of the infection seems to be receding the need for foodstuffs and money remains.
Rent also is going up while donations from large corporations declined. Federal and state aid, in some cases, continues to lag.
Lisa Patton, of Heppner’s Neighborhood Center of South Morrow County, said her organization is crafting and handing out more food boxes than ever before. Last month, for example, Patton’s group put together a record 166 food boxes.
The good news in this depressing scenario is it appears the local charities and food banks are hard at work creating sustaining partnerships across the community. That means a group of people in our community are working together to solve a problem and that is always a great sign a solution can be food.
Yet, more needs to be done. As residents, as voters, of our great region we all are busy, and we all have substantial reasonability. However, one responsibility of a citizen of a Republic is to help out and lend a hand to those who are less fortunate. Simply dismissing the issue as one that does not concern you isn’t good enough.
That’s why is it vitally important that residents, if they can, find a way to donate to area food banks and other charity organizations. You might not think a small donation will make a difference, but it does. You might not believe the donation of a few cans of food or a bag of pasta will not make a difference, but it will.
The other resources area residents can give to area food banks is time. Charities, food banks and other civic group always need more manpower. Helping out one of these organizations is a great way to give back to the community.
The problems faced by our area food banks and other charity organizations may seem daunting, but if we, as a community, decide to help out, those challenges can be overcome.
