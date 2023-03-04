A big shout out to the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, the Oregon State University Extension Service, the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and the Hermiston Herald for putting together the successful Farm City Ag & Home Expo recently.
More than 700 local residents converged on the two-day event where agriculture and family fun were linked to create a first-class event.
The two-day event showcased three food vendors and 28 separate booths and gave area residents the opportunity to learn about businesses around the local and regional area.
The clear success of Farm City Ag & Home Expo should be a good signal that such events can be created and rolled out and attended.
Each of the entities that participated in putting together the expo should be lauded. Not only did this event trigger many hours of planning but it would not have been possible — nor successful — if not for the people who volunteered their time to organize the expo.
Today’s world creates an array of challenges to joint ventures such as the expo. Finding the time to meet with other like-minded folks can be difficult and then there is always the pure logistic challenges of putting together such an event.
That’s why the cooperation between the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, the Oregon State University Extension Service, the Hermiston chamber and the Herald was so important.
Those entities have clearly shown a way forward for the county in terms of cooperation to create events that carry value for residents.
Cooperation works. In business, in government, finding a way to work together toward a common goal pays dividends. Often the results of such cooperation can’t be fully appreciated until after an event like the Farm City Ag & Home Expo is over. Yet cooperation to create an event like the Farm City Ag & Home Expo sets a foundation for other ventures and illustrates big things are possible right here in the heartland.
The challenge for the future will be to leverage the lessons learned from creating the Farm City Ag & Home Expo. This year was the inaugural event but based on the number of people who stopped by the event, the expo has a strong future ahead of it.
We hope the community enjoyed the expo and we believe that such events — based on cooperation between different agencies and individuals — are the pathway to the future.
We should always remember that working together actually does work.
