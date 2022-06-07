Jackie Linton’s elevation to the Hermiston City Council marks a milestone in terms of the effort to add diversity to the elected board, but for voters the key piece is her outlook on life.
“It’s about the people. You look at the people, and you do what you can to help them,” Linton said in a recent story in this newspaper.
There is no doubt that more diversity is needed on elected and appointed boards across Eastern Oregon, not just in Hermiston.
America’s democracy is built on a number of pillars, including the notion that all people, all citizens, should be represented. That doesn’t mean some should be represented and some not. That’s why our nation, our state and our region is stronger when all of its diverse cultures are represented on an elected board.
Linton’s election victory can be seen on its face — a Black woman, in a predominantly white or Hispanic area, was elected to a city council position. While that is hugely significant, what is even more important is the person behind the name, the individual who will sit on the council.
Her comment about people is a good doorway into the type of person, and, we hope, leader Linton is. It’s not about race or culture but about people. Black, white, Hispanic, Native American — we are all people, all with similar goals and hopes and dreams. We all want generally the same things — prosperity, respect and the ability to take care of our families in a safe environment.
Linton’s victory signals that voters are keenly aware of the need for diversity, but her win also shows that a person with solid goals and with a balanced outlook on life can be supported by her fellow citizens. Yes, Linton’s win is a win for diversity, but it is also a triumph for our democracy, a sign that as we change as a society all the assorted voices of our region can be heard.
Diversity is what makes our nation so great and another one of our inherent strengths. Linton, though, in the end is correct. It isn’t about race or gender or religion but about people. About all of us, as we strive to make it in an increasingly competitive and complicated world.
